Arunachal: Commissioning of VSATs in Govt Schools will be a game-changer in education field- CS

ITANAGAR: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said that the commissioning of VSATs across Government Schools will be a game-changer in school education in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a Video Conference with all the Deputy Commissioners and DDSEs informed that VSAT (very small aperture terminal) will be installed in select Government Schools across the State for education through satellite.

VSAT technology will enable two way virtual communications between teachers in one point (for example, Itanagar) to students in remotely located schools of the State. It will enhance the quality of education and help the students access better education especially to those where there is absence or shortage of subject teachers, said the CS.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners and DDSEs to create a dedicated classroom for the virtual classroom using available inventories.

Further, he directed them to extend logistic support for commissioning of the VSATs in the select Government Schools on or before 18th February 2021.

As a pilot project more than 50 VSATs will be installed with the capacity of connecting more than 100 Government Schools in the State.

The Chief Secretary also informed that as of now, 300 Government Primary Schools have been identified as Activity and Learning Centre for Children between 3 to 6 years of age as per the New Education Policy 2020. The Activity and Learning Centre for pre-primary and primary children will be extended to the rest of the schools later, he informed.

Accordingly, the CS directed the DCs and DDSEs to identify one classroom which should be converted into the activity and learning centre for the children between 3 to 6 years of age.

Secretary Education Smti. Niharika Rai, Secretary Tax & Excise Anirudh Saran Singh and others were present in the meeting at CS Conference Hall, Civil Secretariat, today.