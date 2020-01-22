Arunachal

APST bus met an accident in Tirbin town, passengers are safe

January 22, 2020
January 22, 2020
Tirbin

A Arunachal Pradesh State Transport (APST) bus on route from Itanagar to Tirbin reportedly met with an accident today morning. 

 APST official confirmed about the incident over telephone. The accident took place in Tirbin town today at about 3:30 am, but all the passengers are safe, however few have received  minor injuries, informed Biswajit Bhattacharjee, AGM, APST.

More details awaited 

