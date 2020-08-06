Pema Khandu held a review meeting on ‘Status of Highway in Arunachal Pradesh’

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a review meeting on ‘Status of Highway in Arunachal Pradesh’.

During the meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Minister took a review of all the completed, ongoing and proposed road projects in the state. He also took review of the works on 4-lane Itanagar-Naharlagun highway and on the status of all the sectoral roads around the state capital.

Directing the department to expedite work on 4-lane Itanagar and Naharlagun, Chief Minister also assessed the extent of damage on it due to recent floods. He also assessed the damage on the sectoral roads in the Itanagar capital region caused by the landslides due to the recent incessant rain.

Chief Minister asked the works department to immediately execute work on restoration of all sectoral roads in the capital region damaged by the recent flood. He also asked the department to develop cost-effective innovative methods to minimize damage of roads due to landslides.