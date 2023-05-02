New Delhi: Gang war, murder in Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI- Murder in Tihar Jail: A gangster was murdered in Asia’s largest Tihar jail campus this morning, breaking the illusion of gangsters and criminals that any jail would be the safest place for them.

Two prisoners were seriously injured in a gang war in the Delhi’s Tihar jail premises this morning. The jail administration admitted both of them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment. Out of these the doctor declared one dead.

The deceased has been identified by the jail administration as gangster Sunil alias Tillu. The other prisoner is seriously injured. He has been identified as Rohit.

Tillu was seriously injured in a murderous attack by Yogesh Tunda, a gangster associated with the Gogi gang. Gangster Tillu was admitted to Deen Dayal Hospital in Hari Nagar, West Delhi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to media reports, a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, a gangster lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail No. 8, suddenly attacked Tillu, who was lodged in Jail No. 9, with an iron grill. Jitendra Gogi gang had given weapons to Atiq’s shooters only to kill Tillu Tajpuria. Which was used by the shooters to kill Atiq.

This incident happened at 6 am in the morning. There was a fight between 4 prisoners in the high security zone of Tihar Jail. In this quarrel, gangster Tillu was attacked with a pointed object, and he died. The other is undergoing treatment.

Around 6 am, Deepak alias Teetar and Yogesh alias Tunda attacked Sunil alias Tillu and seriously injured him. The deceased is quite popular by the name of Tillu Tajpuria. At the moment, there has been a stir in the Delhi Police since the whole incident. The case is being investigated.

It must be noted that, that a long gang war was going on between Tillu Tajpuria and gangster Gogi in Outer North and Outer Delhi. In September 2021, Gogi was shot dead by the miscreants of Tillu gang in Rohini court. The story of enmity between these two begins with the politics of Shraddhanand College of Delhi University.

Earlier both were friends, but then due to college elections, there was a fight between the two. Later this fight turned into a fight for supremacy. Later both of them formed their own separate gangs. Jitendra Gogi was very special to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Jitendra Gogi was murdered in Delhi. Currently, Jitendra Gogi gang was handling gangster Deepak Boxer, who was recently caught by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Mexico. At present, Deepak Boxer is also lodged in Tihar Jail.