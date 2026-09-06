Namsai Solung Festival Highlights Adi Community’s Rich Cultural Heritage

NAMSAI- The Solung Festival was celebrated with traditional fervour at N.R. Lotong Gi:di.Notko Jaipur in Namsai, bringing the customs, traditions, music and artistic heritage of the Adi community into focus.

A major highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of a Hindi audio album by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Chowna Mein, aimed at promoting and preserving the music, heritage and artistic expressions of the Adi community.

Dr. Mein attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge was the Guest of Honour. Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom attended as the Chief Patron, while Punyo Apun, MLA of 42-Dambuk Assembly Constituency, was the Special Guest. Namsai Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chow Sujana Namchoom also attended the celebration.

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The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Heads of Offices and other dignitaries, along with members of the Adi community, were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom highlighted the importance of Solung in preserving the identity, customs and traditional practices of the Adi community. He called for collective efforts to ensure that these traditions continue to be passed on to younger generations.

MLA Punyo Apun also emphasised the need to safeguard indigenous customs and encouraged young people to remain connected with their cultural roots. He called for greater participation by the youth in preserving traditional knowledge and practices.

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Guest of Honour Biyuram Wahge highlighted the role of Solung in bringing communities together and strengthening social bonds. He stressed the importance of preserving indigenous practices and ensuring their transmission to future generations.

Focus on preserving indigenous heritage

In his address, Chief Guest Dr. Chowna Mein stressed the importance of preserving indigenous languages, music and traditional practices amid changing social circumstances.

He said festivals such as Solung provide an opportunity for younger generations to understand their cultural roots and carry forward the values and traditions inherited from their forefathers.

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Dr. Mein further called for greater documentation and promotion of traditional knowledge, art forms and music. He also encouraged young people to participate actively in initiatives aimed at preserving the community’s cultural heritage.

He emphasised that safeguarding indigenous identity is a collective responsibility requiring the involvement of both the community and the younger generation.

Traditional performances

The celebration also featured traditional cultural performances, adding colour to the programme and providing a platform for members of the younger generation to showcase and appreciate the artistic traditions of the Adi community.

The combination of cultural performances and the launch of the Hindi audio album highlighted efforts to present and preserve Adi cultural expressions while making them accessible to a wider audience.

The Solung celebration in Namsai thus served as a platform for cultural expression, community participation and renewed emphasis on preserving the Adi community’s heritage for future generations.