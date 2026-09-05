Tawang DC Felicitates 62 Teachers for 100% Subject Results in CBSE Exams﻿

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner Tawang Namgyal Angmo, felicitated 62 best-performing teachers from across the district on Teachers’ Day, recognising their contribution to the academic performance of students in the recently declared CBSE Class X and XII examinations.

The 62 teachers were recognised for achieving 100 per cent results among their students in their respective subjects, making the felicitation the central highlight of the district’s Teachers’ Day programme.

The programme was held at the auditorium of Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang, as a mark of appreciation for the dedication and contribution of teachers towards improving academic performance in the district.

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Addressing the gathering, DC Tawang said teaching should be viewed not merely as classroom instruction or employment but as a responsibility involving the shaping of an entire generation. She urged teachers to carry this responsibility throughout their professional careers.

She also highlighted the importance of teachers in ensuring that investments in educational infrastructure and government programmes achieve their intended objectives. According to the DC, administrative and technical support alone cannot produce the desired outcomes without the active role of teachers.

The Deputy Commissioner acknowledged teachers working in the remote and far-flung areas of Tawang, noting their commitment to educating children despite the challenges associated with serving in difficult locations.

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She stressed that the knowledge, values and guidance provided by teachers can have an impact that extends well beyond the immediate academic year. She also described education as a long-term investment whose benefits may not always be immediately visible but can have lasting effects on society.

Education and Tawang’s academic performance

Speaking on sustainable development, the DC called for a long-term approach to education and development, with future generations kept at the centre of planning. She described education as an important foundation for building a responsible, informed and sustainable society.

DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok congratulated the teaching fraternity and thanked the Deputy Commissioner for initiating the felicitation programme. He said recognising teachers for their dedication could encourage the awardees and motivate other educators to pursue greater academic excellence.

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Phuntsok also highlighted Tawang’s performance in the CBSE Class X examination. According to him, Tawang secured the top position among the districts of Arunachal Pradesh this year, attributing the performance to the collective efforts of teachers along with the supervision and guidance of the District Administration.

The programme was also addressed by T. Sumnyam, In-charge Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang, who welcomed the participants and expressed appreciation for the recognition given to teachers.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of all 62 teachers, recognising their contribution to the academic achievements of their students.

The recognition comes as Tawang continues to focus on improving educational outcomes, particularly through the combined efforts of teachers and district-level educational administration.