Governor KT Parnaik Calls for Vigilance as China’s Strategic Influence Expands

PUNE- ArunachalPradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) participated in the PIC-CCAS China Conference 2026 at the Pune International Centre (PIC), Pune, on September 4 and 5, where he delivered the keynote inaugural address on China’s strategic trajectory and its implications for India and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

A key focus of the Governor’s address was the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh and the role of border communities in strengthening India’s security preparedness. He said people living in border areas are important stakeholders in national security, with their presence, local knowledge and resilience contributing to effective border management and situational awareness.

The two-day geopolitical forum was organised jointly by the Pune International Centre and the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy (CCAS). The conference brought together scholars, policymakers, strategic analysts and domain experts to discuss developments affecting India, China and the broader Asian region.

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Drawing on his military and strategic experience, Governor Parnaik described China as India’s “civilization neighbour”, while also discussing its contemporary strategic outlook, territorial claims and activities along disputed borders.

Referring to China’s claims concerning Arunachal Pradesh and areas in Ladakh, the Governor stressed the importance of India remaining vigilant, united and prepared to protect its territorial integrity and national interests.

He also discussed China’s transformation into a major economic, technological and military power and its expanding international influence through infrastructure investments, financial assistance and initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

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The Governor said countries in the region need to carefully assess the strategic implications of China’s growing economic and infrastructure engagement across Asia, Africa and other regions.

Border development linked to national security

Focusing specifically on Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Parnaik highlighted the state’s strategic significance as India’s eastern frontier. He emphasised that development and security in border areas are closely connected.

According to the Governor, empowered and prosperous border communities can contribute significantly to the security of the frontier. He also highlighted the Government of India’s efforts to improve roads, communications and other infrastructure in border regions.

Such development, he noted, serves both operational requirements and the quality of life of people living in remote border areas, thereby strengthening the broader security architecture.

Need for informed strategic understanding

The Governor further stressed the importance of understanding China’s changing political, military, economic and technological landscape for effective national policymaking.

He called for greater cooperation among policymakers, scholars, strategic thinkers and security experts to develop a comprehensive understanding of emerging geopolitical developments and help India prepare for future challenges.

The conference featured deliberations by several prominent strategic and policy figures, including Shri Jayadeva Ranade, President of CCAS; Dr Vijay Kelkar, Vice President of PIC; former Ambassador Gautam Bambawale; and former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

Discussions during the conference covered India-China bilateral relations and border dynamics, military and security developments, trade and economic trends, technological and digital advancements, and the changing geopolitical and strategic environment in Asia.

The conference provided a platform for experts and policymakers to examine the evolving regional environment and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing India in the context of China’s growing strategic and economic influence.