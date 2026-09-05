Joint Market Inspection in Yupia and Tigdo: Unlicensed Shops Penalised﻿

YUPIA- A joint enforcement team of the Trade & Commerce Department and Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted a market inspection in Yupia and Tigdo areas of Papum Pare district on September 4, focusing on trading licence compliance and restrictions on the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions.

The inspection covered areas around Holy Kids Public School, Euro Kids Pre-School, Nyorch and Yupia-II Market as part of the enforcement drive.

During the inspection, five shops were found operating without valid Trading Licences, while another two were found with expired licences. The team collected a total penalty of ₹7,500 from shops operating without valid licences.

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The enforcement team also seized visible tobacco products and alcoholic beverages from defaulting shops located near school premises. The seized items included nine quarter bottles of whisky and two packets of beer, along with tobacco products.

The inspection team comprised officials from the Trade & Commerce Department and Arunachal Pradesh Police, including Trade Development Officer Smti Sorang Yapa, Inspector Smti Toko Mira, PEON Shri Tago Cheke, MTS Miss Kabom Raksap and two police personnel.

Alongside enforcement, the team conducted an on-the-spot awareness and advisory programme for local shopkeepers. Establishments found in violation were served notices directing them to obtain or renew their Trading Licences within 30 days and were informed about the relevant legal and procedural requirements.

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Shopkeepers were also cautioned against stocking, displaying or selling tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of school compounds. The authorities warned that repeat violations could lead to stricter legal action, including possible sealing of the establishment.

The inspection highlights the administration’s focus on ensuring compliance with trading licence requirements and enforcing restrictions on tobacco sales around educational institutions in the Yupia-Tigdo area.