National

Delhi govt officer Accused Of Raping Friend’s Daughter arrested, wife also held

According to a statement by DCP (north) Sagar Singh, an FIR has been registered under the Pocso Act on the survivor's complaint.

Last Updated: August 21, 2023
1 minute read
NEW DELHI-  A Delhi government official of the Women and Child Development department was arrested on Monday on charges of raping his friend’s daughter. The official’s wife, who is accused of giving the survivor abortion pills, was also arrested.

Arunachal rape case: Accused warden Yumken Bagra surrenders before court

The survivor is a student of Class 12 in Delhi and was living with the accused, Premoday Khakha, and his family after her father’s death on October 1, 2020.

Premoday Khakha is a deputy director in the WCD department. He was her local guardian and the girl used to call him ‘mama’ (maternal uncle).

The accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, when she was 14-years-old.

Delhi Police has also lodged an FIR against the accused and his wife on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The wife has been charged with giving her medicine to terminate the pregnancy.

Shocking News: Girl Raped Minor Boy in MP’s Indore

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the senior official and has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary by today.

The matter was brought to light when the girl, who is now in Class XII, narrated her ordeal to a counsellor at the hospital where she was admitted for an anxiety attack in August this year. She was admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital, where she told a counsellor about the abuse she had experienced. The survivor returned home to her mother in January 2021.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal termed the officer a “predator” and called for his immediate arrest.

