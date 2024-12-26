BJP Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

ITANAGAR- BJP Arunachal Pradesh is celebrated the 100th Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day and paid floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at State BJP HQ Itanagar on 25th December 2024.

Mama Natung Minister Home who attended the programme as Chief Guest convey his best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the eve of Good Governance Day and Merry Christmas Day. Natung said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a developed India.

He reminded that Atal Ji had once said “Andhera Chatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega” (which means that the darkness will dissipate, the sun will rise, and the lotus will blossom). Today PM Modi single-handedly formed the majority government at the Centre in 2014. In 2019, history was created, and the Govt. was formed again in 2024. Atal’s words, which he spoke in the House, were heard by PM Modi and its come true, he added.

Natung confidently said that BJP is the only party who can make Vikshit Bharat, no other political parties can do so. He also highlighted the compared with the present and previous congress govt in the term of developmental activities and initiatives in the state.

Biyuram Wahge State President said that Vajpayee Ji was the one of the most extraordinary leaders of our country. He was a man who laid out the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Atal Ji’s life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to India’s progress. His legacy continues to inspire us, and his vision remains a guiding light for our nation.

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President Cum Convener Good Governance Day 2024-25 while welcoming the dignitaries informed about the series of the programme will be organized in the state specially exhibitions on life, achievements and contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Logo competition, recite of poems of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, garlanding and a floral tribute to Atal Ji. Tarak said that the exhibitions will be kept for ten days from 25th December to 5th January 2025.

Tai Tagak former State BJP President who present as resource person highlighted in details on life, achievements and contribution to the nation by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also emphasized Vajpayee’s unparalleled role in strengthening Indian democracy, both as a leader of the Opposition and as the head of the first NDA government. His Parliamentary brilliance was seen throughout his political journey.

He hailed Vajpayee’s ability to bring diverse parties together under the NDA umbrella, redefining coalition politics and focusing on development and national progress. Tagak said that said that Atal Ji’s unwavering belief in the potential of our nation continues to inspire us to aim higher and work harder. let us rededicate ourselves to realizing his ideals and fulfilling his vision for India. Let us strive to build an India that embodies his principles of good governance, unity, and progress.

During the day long programm two poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee were recited by Tame Siyang Secretary State Yuva Morcha and Mijom Boje SEM Yuva Morcha.

Zingnu Namchoom MLA cum state General Secretary also spokes on the occasion

Earlier Minister Home Mama Natung and State BJP President Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the Exhibition of Life history, Political Journey and Achievements of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Bajpayee at the Ground Floor of BJP Office, Itanagar in presence of Ministers, MLAs, SOBs and party karyakartas.