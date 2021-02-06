Arunachal: Training cum input distribution programme for farmers held at Kibithoo and Momong

PASIGHAT ( By-Maksam Tayeng)- The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (Research Complex) for North East Hill Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw and Namsai organized a ‘training cum input distribution programme under Tribal Sub Plan’ and ‘promotion of seed spices’ at Kibithoo Circle, Anjaw and Momong Circle, Namsai districts of Arunachal Pradesh on 4th and 6th February respectively.

Both the programme was chaired by Dr. H. Kalita, Joint Director, ICAR (RC) for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre. All together from both the programme a total of 80 farmers attended the training. In the technical session, Dr. H. Kalita, encouraged and advised the farmers to focus on summer vegetable (cucurbits, french bean, tomato, chilli, brinjal, etc.) cultivation to become atmanirbhar while simultaneously increasing tribal farmer’s income.

While Dr. Thejangulie Angami, Scientist (Fruit Science) explained the scientific method of summer vegetables and seed spices cultivation, benefits of vermicompost production and low cost polyhouse. Other scientists Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science), Dr. Doni Jini, Scientist (VEE) and Dr. Rajesh A. Alone, Scientist (Agroforestry) delivered on topics like soil nutrient management of summer vegetables, animal waste as manure and intercropping of vegetables in agroforestry system.

During the programme an open scientist-farmers interaction was also held to understand and redress the concerns of farmers followed with input distribution of summer vegetables to the farmers. Seeds of Summer vegetables like (bitter gourd- 1 kg, bottle gourd – 500 g, pumpkin – 1 kg, cowpea- 500 g, chilli – 500 g, okra- 2 kg, , french bean – 2 kg , tomato – 1 kg , sponge gourd- 1 kg, ridge gourd – 1 kg, cucumber – 1 kg, coriander-7.5 kg, palak-7.5kg, brinjal-1kg ), seed spices (cumin – 2.5 kg, fenugreek – 2.5 kg, nigella – 2.5 kg, dill – 2.5 kg), field crop (maize-15 kg), polyhouse unit- 4 nos., vermin beds – 4 nos., knapsack sprayer – 5nos. and animal health aids (30 nos of antibiotics, antihelmetic, multivitamin, mineral mixture and andecticide) were distributed.

The farmers were elated and contended with the training programme and also sought for more trainings in the future, informed Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science) from Namsai this afternoon while closing the 2nd leg of program at Momong Circle today.