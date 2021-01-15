Arunachal: Road Blockade on TAH near Leporiang in-protest against attack in Riak village

LEPORIANG: Locals of leporiang circle today staged dharna and road blockade on Trans Arunachal Highway(TAH) (Hoj-Nichipu road) at leporiang for few hours, demanding immediate arrest of culprits involved in the attack of Leporiang circle youth Association’s ( LCYA ) president and others at Riak village in Leporiang on Jan 14.

Traffic movement were disrupted by the protesters during the protest. The protesters carrying placards condemning the incident of attack in the village by dozens of people.

Meanwhile Sagalee administration led by ADC along with Papum pare police had discussion with the protestors and convinced them not to resort road blockade. They assured to take action and then blockade was removed.

However Papum Pare (rural) Dy SP Bomken Basar informed the press that two FIR have been received and a case has been registered at Sagalee police station vide case number 1/21u/s447/379/323/34 IPC and investigation has been launched.

We have contacted Pakke Kessang and east Kameng district Police also for support Basar said.

There is no law and order problem at leporiang as of now and the road is open for the traffic, we are monitoring the situation Basar added.

As per information the president of Leporiang Circle Youth Association Nabam Guniya is under medical treatment at Naharlagun.