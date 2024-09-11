Arunachal: RIWATCH organised 2-Day Workshop on Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language

ROING- The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) organized an in-depth, two-day workshop on ‘Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language and Culture,’ held on September 10th and 11th, 2024, at the RIWATCH campus.

It was attended by four data elucidators from the RCML research team along with seven distinguished resource persons from the Kaman Mishmi community, representing the Lohit and Anjaw districts.

The Kaman Mishmi resource persons consist of representatives from the Kaman Language Development Committee (KLDC), Kaman community elders and competent native speakers of Kaman Mishmi language.

Names of the Kaman Mishmi Resource Persons were Dr Sodyong Kri, Mr Asamso Chaitom, Mr, Tangkhreso Halai, Mr. Okaylum Mam, Mrs. Shabinlu Kri, Mr. Aliam Minin and Mr. Paikui Mam.

The primary objective of the workshop was to authenticate and validate the extensive language and cultural data collected during the field-study conducted in Kaman Mishmi native villages within the Wakro circle of Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh.

This data validation process is crucial for ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the documentation efforts aimed at preserving and promoting the Kaman Mishmi language and cultural heritage.

In addition to the data validation, the RCML team engaged in detailed audio-visual recordings with Kaman Mishmi resource persons.

These recordings were carried out at the RIWATCH recording studio and are intended for comprehensive phonological and phonetic analysis.

The collected data will also be preserved through digital archiving to facilitate future research and contribute to the long-term preservation of the Kaman Mishmi language and cultural practices.

This meticulous approach accentuates the RCML’s commitment to safeguarding linguistic and cultural diversity for future generations.