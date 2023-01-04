ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Public cooperation is panacea to garbage solution at Ziro: Nime

January 4, 2023
ZIRO-  Proper and efficient garbage management system has been an eluding old enigma which remains as the prime daunting task in front of us even till today. A smooth and efficient garbage management solution would be a boon for our district which would truly project Ziro as a hub of tourism, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime here today.

Addressing the officials of the District Secretariat at the Golden Jubilee Hall, the DC appealed the Govt. officials to lead from the front and set examples for public to follow suit. He urged them to follow the laid down rule of dumping garbages at the designated yellow, green and red dustbins for others to emulate. The main problem lies in mixing up the waste materials while disposing them off which makes it complex and tedious for the UD & Housing staffs to collect and segregate them at the designated depot. Let us set an example by placing those earmarked dustbins at the District Secretariat complex for public to notice and follow us, he said.

Informing that the prestigious global G-20 summit is scheduled to be held at Northeast India this time for which Itanagar, Namsai and Ziro had been shortlisted as potential venues, the DC said it has become all the more imperative to keep Ziro Valley clean and green even for the visiting tourists and the inhabitants alike.

Narrating the garbage management ordeal in detail, UD & Housing executive engineer Nich Jacob expressed optimism that the long pending menace would be mitigated very soon. The previous year completed 2 crore designated dumping and segregation plant at Taba Putu Pith has become operationalized recently where we are carrying out segregation and shredding of the dry, plastic, metal and bottle wastes to be re-used again. We are also taking out extensive awareness campaigns through voice announcements throughout the length and breadth of the valley to make public aware and help us in bringing an end to this nagging problem, he explained, while adding that the final solution to the problem lies in public cooperation by disposing off the wastes properly.

Earlier, the DC also enjoined upon the district officials to render smooth, quick and efficient services to visitors at the District Secretariat. We are paid Govt. employees and we need to deliver services to public promptly without any undue hassles and excess charges of the documents, he said.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by EAC Tage Tatung, circle officers Khoda Jailyang, Amina Nabam, line officers and staffs of all the branches housed at the District Secretariat.

January 4, 2023
