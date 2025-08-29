Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New APPSC Office Building in Itanagar, Calls for Transparency and Timely Exams

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art office building of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in Itanagar. The ceremony was attended by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, local MLA Techi Kaso, Itanagar Mayor, Chief Secretary, APPSC Chairperson Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, commission members, and senior officials from PWD.

Congratulating the Commission, Khandu expressed satisfaction with the modern design and quality of construction, particularly highlighting its disabled-friendly (PWD-friendly) facilities.

The new complex features 18 examination halls with seating for over 1,600 candidates, multiple interview rooms, office chambers, and other essential facilities aimed at strengthening the functioning of the Commission.

Lauding the Commission’s performance, Khandu praised the successful conduct of the recent APPSCCE examinations and the declaration of results within 72 hours, which recommended 140 candidates for recruitment to various state civil service posts. He remarked that this achievement has restored confidence among the youth, especially after the controversies that had previously hampered the Commission’s credibility.

“Despite challenges, the new Commission has completely overhauled itself and has regained the trust of our educated youth,” Khandu said.

Since August 2024, a total of 245 candidates have been selected through 10 departmental examinations, while recruitment for another 277 posts is currently in process.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of setting an annual examination calendar to ensure transparency and predictability in recruitment. He urged all departments to submit requisitions on time to avoid delays.

Reassuring the youth, Khandu added that with the creation of new districts, zonal, and divisional centers, the government is committed to providing adequate manpower and has already sanctioned several new posts.

He also informed that Arunachal Pradesh will host a two-day Standing Committee meeting of chairpersons of all State Public Service Commissions in October at Ziro, Lower Subansiri district.