Arunachal: Pedagogic workshop on Wancho language concludes

LONGDING- A month long Pedagogic workshop on Wancho language concluded amidst a glittering closing ceremony on 28 May 23 in Dist HQ at Longding.

The Wancho inhabited Longding District has several pioneers and culture enthusiasts who have been working selflessly for years to preserve their unique identity. Mr Banwang Losu, a Kamhua Noknyu village based linguist who is heading Wancho Literary Mission is a little known icon who has worked tirelessly over a decade to create Wancho script.

In a collective effort, Wancho Literary Mission and Assam Rifles had organised a month long Pedagogic workshop for the young generation of Wanchos with effect from 24 April 2023 to 28 May 2023 in Pongchao village, a Circle HQ of Longding District. The workshop was an endeavour to teach native language to over 100 young boys and girls of the District.

Besides teaching the phonetics, the Wancho Literary Mission staff have prepared grammar content, created an e-dictionary of Wancho language, compiled folk stories and folk songs in Wancho language and penned down an exhaustive account of age-old Wancho traditions and culture for the generations to come. Speaking on the occasion, the children who attended the workshop, shared their experiences and expressed their heartfelt thanks to Mr Banwang Losu and Assam Rifles who gave them an opportunity to learn their native language.

Earlier, on 20 May 23, the Assam Rifles Jazz Band enthralled the teachers and students involved in Pedagogic workshop with their electrifying performance. Besides entertainment, the musical extragavanza was an endeavour to encourage Wancho youth to revive and rejoice their traditional folk songs, lullabies and ethnic dance.

The month long workshop concluded with a grand closing ceremony in Longding town on 28 May 2023, which was attended by Mr Techo Aran, ADC Kanubari and Heads of Civil Society Organisations. Speaking on the occasion Colonel K S Gill, Commandant 40 AR appreciated the sincere efforts of Mr, Banwang Losu and his team for their superlative efforts in reviving Wancho language.

The Commandant also exhorted the student attendees for their sincere participation and hard work for such a noble cause. The event also witnessed songs and dance performances in Wancho language performed by the students and a display of books comprising folk stories in Wancho language, Grammar books and an exhaustive e-dictionary prepared by the attendees.

Besides their commitments of ensuring peace and security in sensitive Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Rifles has taken several initiatives in the past to encourage Wancho tribe to revive and preserve their unique ethnicity. Such gestures by Assam Rifles of supporting and encouraging locals which is essentially a border guarding force is indeed a very welcome step. Relatedly, the superlative efforts of Mr Banwang Losu and his team to revive the native language is praiseworthy and worth emulation by other tribes of the region.