Arunachal: Our motto should be to serve the humanity- Balo Raja

BOASIMLA- The main motto of a leader is to lead the society for all round development of area and welfare of people with dedicatio , devotion , sincerity. Said Advisor to Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Hydropower and Palin-Chambang MLA Balo Raja.

Raja was addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday at Boasimla in which all HoDs of department of Kamle district including deputy commissioner and PRI leader including ZPC and other were present.

The public has elected us having lots of hope and expectation for development of the area including welfare measures and schemes, but our target should be to focus the general development where maximum numbers of people can avail the benefit and fruit of the development which would be best way for development of the newly created district like Kamle. He said.

He appeal the general public to cooperate the local MLA, district administration and Panchayat leaders for fast track development of Kamle district.

Raga Local MLA Tarin Dakpe in his address while thanking the people for their better participation in the recent held local body poll in state and hope that they serve the people in better way with better cordination all stake holders for upgrading our Kamle district.

“Terming the Kamle district a new born baby which need lots of care and attention of the state government for its all round development”, Dakpe said that the vision of the state government for taking the state to a new height we have to united irrespective of affiliating of political party.

“ I will try to bring development in the newly created district so that our district also developed like others”, I am trying to fulfill all the promise one by one for the area development and district development. Dakep said.

The Dolungmukh-Tamin road is still to complete and 34 Kilometer road formation cutting is remain and a fund has already been sanctioned and hope once it is completed it would not only connect inter district but would work as a inter-state road connecting the Ananda Tea Garden in Assam to Kamle district Headquarter Raga, Kra daadi and toward Kurung Kumey and other places. He said.

Dakpe further appeal all the local residents not to create any hurdles in construction of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) from Pamluk to Sigen bridge point of Kmale district of Pakage-3, 4 and 5 respectively.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar, ZPC Biri Santi Nido, all HoDs, elected PRI leaders including ZPM, GPC, GPM, GBs and general public were present on the occasion.