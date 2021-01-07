Arunachal: No trace of 2 Oil employees abducted from changlang

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar )- Two Oil employees who was abducted from Changlang district on December 21 last is still untraceable, However search is on said authorities.

Massive search operations by the Army, paramilitary and civil police is yet to yield any outcome about the whereabouts of M/s Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited employees who were kidnapped from Kumchaikha drilling site near Innao in Changlang district on December 21 last.

They are Pranab Kumar Gogoi, 51, a drilling superintendent and resident of Sivasagar town in Assam and radio operator Ram Kumar, 35, of Bihar. Though the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and placed demand for ransom, but nothing has been materialized as yet.

Changlang deputy commissioner Devnash Yadav, when contacted over telephone, told this reporter on Thursday that Delhi-based company headquarters’ financial advisor has reportedly initiated talks with the kidnappers while the security forces are still on the ground to continue search operation.

No call has been received from the kidnappers during last few days and the clear picture would emerge once calls are received again, Dr Yadav added.

“We are yet to get a lead in the case,” Changlang superintendent of police Mihin Gambo said, adding that all drilling works had come to a grinding halt after more than 60 employees of the company had fled the site following the kidnapping. Security forces have been deployed to protect the properties of the private oil company, he added.

However, Inspector General of Police (law and order) Chukhu Apa said that nothing was known about those kidnapped persons though efforts have been continuing for a tangible result.