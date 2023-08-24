Arunachal: Minor girl stranded at Arunachal reunited with parents at Assam

ZIRO- A minor girl who had stranded from Biswanath District of Assam to Ziro in Lower Subansiri District was reunited back with her parents with help from Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Lower Subansiri District yesterday.

The team comprising Child Welfare Committee chairperson Racho Buda and CWC members Buru Tamin, Tilling Yam and Kago Sambyo personally accompanied the minor girl from Ziro and travelled down to Biswanath District in Assam and handed her over back to her elated parents.

The girl had been languishing at a Child Care Institute at Ziro for more than one year.