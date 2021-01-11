Arunachal: Mete-Mekong festival of Adventure begins at Kekrak near Yingkiong

YINGKIONG: The first ever Mete-Mekong festival of adventure being began on January 9-11 on the bank of river Siang at Kekrak near Yingkiong in Upper Siang district.

The festival having several local cousin, local, traditional and modern music, kayaking, rock climbing, zip lining, rafting, motor boat and several stall of local made handicraft, cane and bamboo furniture and household items has also been opened.

The Minister for Health, SJETA etc and local MLA Alo Libang also visited the festival. He lauded the role of youth for future development and appeal them to revive the age old traditional game and Mete-Kekong festival of adventure being practice in Upper Siang and other parts of Siang valley.

Terming the festival which are being practiced after the harvest having lots of fun, music and adventure and thrilling will also promote the tourism potential of the area.

The festival also provide opportunity to the local handicraft weavers, local guide , tour operators and other youths who are expert in river rafting, kayaking, zip lining and rock-climbing which are being.

This festival need to be promoted and encouraged by all which would promote tourism in the area. Libang added.

He further appeal all section of society to support such activities which promote tourism, provide avenue for local handicraft and weaver, local employment and economic up-liftment.

Lawmaker from Mariyang-Geku Kanggong Taku, Talem Taboh of Rumgong, local leaders of the area, general public and visitors from other parts of state also enjoyed the festival, the correspondence from Yingkiong informed.