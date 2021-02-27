Arunachal: ICAR NEH Region Basar conducts training cum input distribution programme at Upper Subansiri  

PASIGHAT- Indian Council Of Agriculture Research Complex, NEH Region, Basar in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra Upper Subansiri district organized a training cum input distribution programme under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) at Belo village under Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The programme was chaired by Arvind Pratap, SMS (Agronomy) and Senior Scientist & Head I/c, KVK Upper Subansiri. All together a total of 30 farmers attended the training. In the technical session, Dr. H. Kalita, encouraged and advised the farmers to focus on summer vegetables (cucurbits, beans, tomato, chilli, brinjal, etc.) cultivation to become atma nirbhar while simultaneously increasing tribal farmer’s income.

Dr. Thejangulie Angami, Scientist (Fruit Science) explained the scientific cultivation method of summer vegetables and the importance and benefits of growing vegetables inside low cost polyhouse. An open scientist-farmers interaction was also held after which input distribution to the farmers was conducted with distributions of summer vegetables (bitter gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin, sponge gourd, ridge gourd, cucumber, cowpea, okra, tomato, brinjal) along with 3 nos. vermi beds for the purpose of producing vermicompost.

The farmers were elated and content with the training programme and also seek more training in the future, informed Dr. Ampee Tasung, Soil Scientist from ICAR Basar in a release.