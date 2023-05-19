Arunachal: Governor reviews Air Services in the State

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K T Parnaik, ( Retd ) reviewed the status of air operations in the State with senior officers of State Civil Aviation Department, State Police, Tourism, Airport Authority of India and private Airline operators, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th May 2023.

He also reviewed air operations and development of Donyi Polo Airport, issues related to airports, advance landing grounds and Inner Line permit at Airports.

The Governor emphasised that air services are the lifeline of people in emergency and for easy travel in a short time especially in a hilly State like Arunachal Pradesh. He exhorted the officials to have futuristic thinking and prepare themselves to cater to enhanced footfalls in the tourism sector in days to come.

The Governor expressed his concerns regarding encroachments at ALGs, shortage of trained manpower and technical issues in flight operations. He said that he will be taking up these issues, particularly new projects under “Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik” Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Defence.

Secretary Civil Aviation & Tourism, Shri Swapnil M. Naik, Assistant Inspector of Police (Operations) Shri Dinesh Gupta, and Airport Director, Airport authority of India, Dilip M Sajnani briefed the Governor on Air operations, security and tourism and air services at Hollongi Airport respectively.

Commissioner to Governor, Shri Ankur Garg, Director, Tourism Tamuna Messar, Deputy Director Tourism Shri Gedo Eshi and Airport Managers of Indigo Airlines, Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines were also present in the meeting.