ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor reviews Air Services in the State

He also reviewed air operations and development of Donyi Polo Airport, issues related to airports, advance landing grounds and Inner Line permit at Airports.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor reviews Air Services in the State

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K T Parnaik, ( Retd ) reviewed the status of air operations in the State with senior officers of State Civil Aviation Department, State Police, Tourism, Airport Authority of India and private Airline operators, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th May 2023.

He also reviewed air operations and development of Donyi Polo Airport, issues related to airports, advance landing grounds and Inner Line permit at Airports.

Arlso Read-  Governor reviews developmental projects at District Secretariat, Ziro

The Governor emphasised that air services are the lifeline of people in emergency and for easy travel in a short time especially in a hilly State like Arunachal Pradesh. He exhorted the officials to have futuristic thinking and prepare themselves to cater to enhanced footfalls in the tourism sector in days to come.

Related Articles

The Governor expressed his concerns regarding encroachments at ALGs, shortage of trained manpower and technical issues in flight operations. He said that he will be taking up these issues, particularly new projects under “Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik” Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Defence.

Also Read- Governor interacts with the people of Yazali Area

Secretary Civil Aviation & Tourism, Shri Swapnil M. Naik, Assistant Inspector of Police (Operations) Shri Dinesh Gupta, and Airport Director, Airport authority of India, Dilip M Sajnani briefed the Governor on Air operations, security and tourism and air services at Hollongi Airport respectively.

Commissioner to Governor, Shri Ankur Garg, Director, Tourism Tamuna Messar, Deputy Director Tourism Shri Gedo Eshi and Airport Managers of Indigo Airlines, Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines were also present in the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: May 19, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Lumpo village, distributed jackets to the BRO labourers in Zemithang

Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Lumpo village, distributed jackets to the BRO labourers in Zemithang

Bulyang Day Celebration: Torch bearer of Apatani community bulyang need to be revived and rejuvenated: Tage Taki

Bulyang Day Celebration: Torch bearer of Apatani community bulyang need to be revived and rejuvenated: Tage Taki

Arunachal: Cheechung Chukhu joins as the new DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: Cheechung Chukhu joins as the new DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: No stone will be left unturned to keep Ziro free from garbage- Tage Taki

Arunachal: No stone will be left unturned to keep Ziro free from garbage- Tage Taki

Arunachal: Local dailies fail to hit stands- Capital Bandh DAY-2

Arunachal: Local dailies fail to hit stands- Capital Bandh DAY-2

Arunachal: NSCN- KN Cadre Surrendered

Arunachal: NSCN- KN Cadre Surrendered

Arunachal: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh- DAY-1

Arunachal: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh- DAY-1

Arunachal: Interface -cum -Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

Arunachal: Interface -cum -Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

Arunachal: Borguli and Ledum to lock horn in the final of Adi Banggo Football Tournament

Arunachal: Borguli and Ledum to lock horn in the final of Adi Banggo Football Tournament

Arunachal: Digital Payment Utsav held at SSB Bn HQ in Lumla

Arunachal: Digital Payment Utsav held at SSB Bn HQ in Lumla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button