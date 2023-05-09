Arunachal: Governor reviews developmental projects at District Secretariat, Ziro

ZIRO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, ( Retd ), who is on a maiden visit to Lower Subansiri District, interacted with District Heads of Department and reviewed the developmental programmes, schemes and projects at District Secretariat, Ziro on 9th May 2023.

The Governor, while commending the ‘Seva Aap Ke Dwar’ initiative, called upon the district officers to reach out to the people, interact and address their challenges and issues. He said that the onus of running the district in best and committed mode lies on them and the test of their good works will be known by the sense of satisfaction of beneficiaries.

The Governor stated that countries in history, big or small, have moved ahead and prospered, where administration had full dedication and control over what they have to do. He exhorted the officers to go for departmental automation, so that they complete records of their department, analyze and mould their strategies accordingly.

The Governor reviewed the flagship programmes of Central and State Governments, encompassing education, health, highways, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana, opening of bank accounts, pension cases, bank credits, health issues, drug addiction cases, water harvest and coordination amongst the survey workers.

Local MLA and State Minister for Agriculture etc., Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and District Officers participated in the meeting.