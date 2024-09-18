National

Arunachal Governor meets Union Sports Minister

Arunachali youth possess immense potential but require proper guidance and opportunities to excel: Governor

Last Updated: September 18, 2024
1 minute read
Governor meets Union Sports Minister

NEW DELHI-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) met the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh L. Mandaviya at New Delhi on 18th September 2024.

They discussed the promotion of sports and capacity building to broaden participation, achieve excellence in various national and international competitions, financial assistance for sportspersons, and development of infrastructure.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Governor highlighted the achievements of prominent sportspersons like cricketer Techi Doria, weightlifter Yuker Sebi, Badminton player Laa Talar, Taekwondo martial artist, Miss Rupa Beyor and Everest climber Miss Kabak Yano.

He emphasized the need for intensified efforts to scout young talent across every district of the State. He remarked that Arunachali youth possess immense potential but require proper guidance and opportunities to excel.

Also Read- Arunachal Nursing Officer Iken Lollen Gets National Florence Nightingale Award From President Murmu

A strong advocate of sports medicine, the Governor urged the Union Sports Minister to ensure the provision of cutting-edge advancements in biomechanics, sports sciences, sports psychology, and recovery techniques. He said these tools were essential for helping athletes reach global standards in performance.

The Governor also called for state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment, and comprehensive support systems to promote excellence in games and sports.

Also Read- Kiren Rijiju refutes reports of China’s PLA incursion into Anjaw dist

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports was extremely supportive and forthcoming to provide assistance to one young Everester Miss Kabak Yano, as well as financial assistance for a cricket stadium. He was appreciative of the need for sports medicine doctors and coaches for talent scouting and coaching our aspiring teams.

Acknowledging the sporting potential in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Minister assured the Governor for more administrative and infrastructure support for the State and its sportspersons.

Tags
Last Updated: September 18, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

7.5K women go missing across Karnataka in last six months

7.5K women go missing across Karnataka in last six months

Kerala landslides Update: Death toll reaches 93, Two days State mourning

Kerala landslides Update: Death toll reaches 93, Two days State mourning

Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed in Jharkhand, Two killed, 20 injured

Howrah-Mumbai Express derailed in Jharkhand, Two killed, 20 injured

4 Passengers Die as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail in UP's Gonda

4 Passengers Die as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail in UP’s Gonda

Ramdev’s Patanjali Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Battle. Check The Items

Ramdev’s Patanjali Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Battle. Check The Items

Arunachal Pradesh Governor launches a book on ‘Kargil War’

Arunachal Pradesh Governor launches a book on ‘Kargil War’

Hathras Stampede: 116, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At Religious Event In UP

Hathras Stampede: 116, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At Religious Event In UP

After Jabalpur, Delhi now Canopy Outside Rajkot Airport Terminal Collapsed

After Jabalpur, Delhi now Canopy Outside Rajkot Airport Terminal Collapsed

Roof of Delhi Airport and Jabalpur Airport collapse, 1 dead, 5 injured

Roof of Delhi Airport and Jabalpur Airport collapse, 1 dead, 5 injured

Hooch Tragedy : 37 Dead After Drinking Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Hooch Tragedy : 37 Dead After Drinking Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button