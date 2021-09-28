Arunachal: Governor inaugurates High Mast National Flag at Tawang as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Celebrating the ‘AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV’, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) inaugurated and unfurled the National Flag atop a grand 60 feet high mast at Tawang War Memorial, Tawang on 28th September 2021. Amidst the cheers of the local citizens of Tawang and army Jawans and, the Governor proudly and ceremoniously dedicated the high mast flag to the Nation, in a very dignified function organised by 190 Mountain Brigade and sponsored by the Flag Foundation of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the National Flag is a symbol of unity and integrity of our Nation, Bharat. He said that it instils the spirit of nationalism, sacrifice and fraternity amongst the citizens and is the acme of belonging and integration among them.

The Governor said that during India’s freedom struggle, our flags have been instrumental in inspiring nationalist zeal and passion. On the occasion of ‘AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV’ let us pay our cherished respect to our National Flag, he appealed.

Highlighting the history of the National Flag of India, the Governor remembered the contribution of Sister Nivedita, Irish disciple of Swami Vivekananda, Madam Bhikaji Cama, Annie Besant, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Pingali Venkayya, who were instrumental in the evolution of our National Flag. He also recalled that on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi our flag was made tricoloured and the Indian Constituent Assembly adopted and added the Dharma Chakra into it with 24 spokes.

Recalling his participation in the first Independence Day celebration on 15th August 1947 as Class V student, holding a paper made National flag in his hand, the Governor elaborated the responsibilities of every citizen towards the Nation Flag. He informed them about the drill and protocol of the adornment of the National Flag and asked the people to abide by the laid down guidelines for its protocol.

The Governor commended the all Ranks of 190 Mountain Brigade, under 4 Corps of Indian Army for construction of the magnificent high mast. He applauded the Flag Foundation of India for sponsoring the installation of the national symbol in the remote Frontier State of Arunachal Pradesh. He conveyed his appreciation to 10 MADRAS, 24 SIKH and ‘Monpa Institute of Performing Arts’ for presenting the cultural programme befitting to historical occasion.

Mrs Neelam Misra, Lt. General Ravin Khosla, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps, Major General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, 5 Mountain Division and Major General Ashish Kohli (Retd.) representative of the Flag Foundation of India were present on the occasion amongst other.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, along with political leaders, Panchayat functionaries, government officials, NCC Cadets and students also participated in the function.