Arunachal: Follow ethics and to refrain from reporting biased news; AEDMA

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) on Monday has appealed its members to dedicate themselves to the promotion and growth of media maintaining journalism ethics in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at an induction programme for new members of AEDMA organized here at Arunachal Press club (APC) President –AEDMA Toko Tagam urged the media organization to follow ethics and to refrain from reporting biased news which may diminish the importance of media in the Society.

He also appealed to all the new members of AEDMA to follow all the laid down norms of the organization as well as the Arunachal Pradesh Club. Stating that, he cautioned the members that, to continue the membership of AEDMA every media houses have to keep active their website, Company Registration under the Minister of Corporate Affairs (MCA) as well as a proper office.

General Secretary AEDMA- Sangge Droma informed that after proper scrutiny of documents and verification of the establishments as per the AEDMA Bye-Laws, only five media organization has been qualified to be affiliated with AEDMA. After this year’s membership drive, the affiliated media houses with AEDMA are now 14, added Sangge.

Earlier, attending the event, General Secretary APC- Damien Lepcha said that ‘ As a media organization, we have a greater responsibility to shoulder and at the same time we have to be cautious whenever we do report on the ground. The future of journalism is digital and electronic media, so we should always try to make quality news.

He further appealed to the young journalist to learn from seniors and also try to share the good things so as to improve the best of the best news and perform quality journalism.

Five new media houses which include Arunachal News Live, Arunachal News 365, Capital News, India Today NE, Voice Now were given membership with the organization today.

It is to mention that earlier there were only 9 electronic and digital media houses that were affiliated with AEDMA like Arunachal Today, Arunachal Mirror, Arunachal News 24×7, Gyoloo News, Itanagar News, The Space, Arunachal Headlines, Arunachal Express and Synyik Watchdog.