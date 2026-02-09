Arunachal: Farmers Trained on Bio-fortified Rice Varieties in Tawang

TAWANG— A one-day Capacity Building Training and Farmers’ Interaction Programme on bio-fortified rice varieties under the NEH Programme was conducted on Monday at Zomkhang Hall in Tawang.

The programme was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tawang in collaboration with the ICAR–Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Keertika Kashyap, District Development Commissioner, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Tawang, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Nawang Chonzom, Chairperson of the Tawang Green Farmers Producer Company, was present as the Guest of Honour.

The event saw the participation of scientists and subject-matter experts, including Dr. C. N. Neeraja, Principal Scientist (NEH), ICAR-IIRR, along with Dr. Jyoti Badri, Dr. Kalyani M., and Dr. Veerendra Jaldhani. Officials and farmer representatives such as Tashi Lungtan, Agricultural Development Officer, and Jambey Tenzin, General Secretary of Kisan Morcha, Tawang, were also present.

During the technical sessions, farmers were provided information on bio-fortified rice varieties suitable for hilly terrains, their nutritional advantages, and improved cultivation practices. A soil testing kit distributed as part of the programme inputs was demonstrated by ICAR-IIRR scientists, who explained its practical application for on-farm soil assessment.

An interactive session followed, allowing farmers to raise queries related to rice cultivation and other crops, which were addressed by the experts.

Addressing the gathering, Keertika Kashyap outlined ongoing and upcoming NABARD initiatives in the district and noted that further capacity-building programmes for farmers and rural communities are planned.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a welcome address by Dr. Anjanand Tripathy, Senior Scientist-cum-Head, KVK Tawang. It concluded with the distribution of inputs, including bio-fortified rice seeds developed by ICAR-IIRR, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. J. K. Singh, SMS (Animal Science), KVK Tawang.

Officials stated that the programme marked a step towards promoting nutrient-rich crops and sustainable agricultural practices in the hilly regions of Tawang.