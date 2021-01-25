Arunachal: Doimukh MLA inspects defunct infrastructure of Tourism dept

BANDERDEWA- Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, alongwith local leaders and officers from engineering department visited Karsingsa and inspected the infrastructure of Tourism department constructed several years back and lying defunct and unused.

The team also visited the under construction culvert construction work to protect the areas which is being constructed through a new technology implemented by Water Resources Department and directed the officers to carryout works in systematic way and maintain the quality.

The team also visited the fish pond of Bengia Ridek at karsingsa. The paddy field’s channel/ Nallah of Kipa Takar and other local leaders of the area and urge upon to live in peace and communal harmony and brotherhood and pray for wellbeing of the all community and society as a whole.

IMC Corporator from Banderdewa Kipa Loram ZPM Biri Taming, public leaders, social workers, GBs, HGBs, Public were present on the occasion who shared their views and suggestion.