Arunachal: DDMA Namsai and 186 Bn CRPF Conduct Two-Day Training on OBM and Dinghy Boat Operations for Monsoon Preparedness

The initiative aimed to strengthen the capacity of first responders for effective flood rescue operations.

Last Updated: 16/05/2025
NAMSAI-   In anticipation of the monsoon season, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Namsai, in collaboration with the 186 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), successfully organized a two-day training programme on Outboard Motor (OBM) and dinghy boat operations on May 14–15, 2025.

The initiative aimed to strengthen the capacity of first responders for effective flood rescue operations. The participants included Trainers of Trainers (ToTs), Aapda Mitra volunteers, community members, and police personnel, all actively engaged in disaster response mechanisms.

The first day of the training focused on theoretical modules covering:

  • Operation techniques of OBMs and dinghy boats
  • Safety and rescue protocols
  • Equipment maintenance
  • Flood response strategies

On the second day, a hands-on session was conducted at Allubari Ghat, Chowkham, where participants practiced launching and maneuvering OBMs and dinghy boats in simulated flood scenarios.

This training marks a critical step in the district’s ongoing preparedness and resilience-building strategy, ensuring timely and effective response during flood emergencies.

