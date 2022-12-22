Arunachal: DCF Wildlife and Member Secretary SMPB visits D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )- After visiting eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh in the prime wildlife and national park areas on their routine official trip, the Dy. Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity), Damodhar AT, IFS and Member Secretary, State Medical Plant Board, Millor Tasser, IFS visited D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday and Thursday wherein they stayed a night there in the Borguli Range of the sanctuary.

Both Damodhar and Tasser visited this riverine island sanctuary for the first time and had a detailed interaction with the Range officer i/c and the field staffs all of whom are casual/contingency workers. Both the officers were taken to prime locations like Jopong Patang, Kengkut areas of Borguli Wildlife Range where they witnessed the beauty of the landscape riverine grassland as well as woodland areas. Both were thrilled over seeing the 4 numbers of Pigmy/Dwarf elephants that came closer to the range office camp.

The visiting officers appreciated the effort made to fully secure the sanctuary from hunters and poachers by the sanctuary authority led by its DFO, Tasang Taga and other field officers, EDC members and field staffs. While Damodhar said that the D. Ering has the one of the unique and finest topography and the sanctuary needs to be given extra attention by the government as the sanctuary lacks several protection infrastructures like anti-poaching camps/watch towers.

While Tasser batted for promotion of Eco-development activities, especially, the eco-tourism initiative as the sanctuary’s rivers gives extra scope/avenues for water sporting/boating while watching migratory birds like Ruddy shelducks which are also called Brahminy Ducks in rest of India. Both the visiting officers were delighted coming across the elephant herds on the river banks while returning where the boats were encored.

Both Damodhar and Tasser assured for all possible cooperation and support for the sanctuary’s protection and promotion. They were also briefed on the side effect of D. Ering-Dibru Saikhowa Elephant Corridor Project in the conservation effort of the sanctuary by the DFO, RFO and the EDC members which was being taken over by the territorial forest division by forming an NGO though the project was proposed from the D. Ering WLS division to gain the confidence of the community toward sanctuary authority. To this regard, the DCF Wildlife & BD said that the project has already been stopped by the PCCF (Wildlife & BD) office seeing its side effect due to wrong management.