Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Inspects De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centres in Pasighat

Encourages inmates to become changemakers in society through skill development & education

PASIGHAT– East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, accompanied by DMO Dr. Yagling Perme, DDICDS Mailong Taku, and members of the District Monitoring Committee, carried out an inspection of various Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centres (Sudhaar Ghars) in Pasighat to assess facilities, services, and rehabilitation measures for recovering inmates.

During the inspection, the DC reviewed counselling support, recreation facilities, nutrition, hygiene, safety, security, and staffing as per the latest SOPs.

At the government-run Sudhaar Ghar, Incharge MO Dr. Oson Borang briefed that the centre is currently operating with a 10-bed capacity and 24 staff, including a counsellor, psychologist, and yoga therapist.

Interacting with the inmates, DC Jiwani encouraged them to become changemakers and champions in the fight against drug abuse, urging them to pursue higher studies, vocational training, and skill-based opportunities.

She assured full support from the District Administration in linking them with Skill Development and other government departments for a better future.

The inspection team also included Inspector D. Yomcha (representing SP) and representatives from the Education Department among others.

