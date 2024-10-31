Arunachal: DC East Siang launches Mission Ayang at Kiyit village

PASIGHAT ( By – Maksam Tayeng )- In a move to love and care for the old age groups in the village, the East Siang District, Dy. Commissioner Tayi Taggu today launched the Mission Ayang.

In the mission launching ceremony most of the old age groups of Kiyit village graced the occasion including the 100 above year old Mrs Otel Gamno and her 98 years old husband Oyud Gamnoh who was made the guest of honour of the ceremony along one Mrs Pyakken Megu as Chief Guest who happens to be one of the oldest woman from the village.

Speaking on the sideline of the ceremony, Gaon Burah, Tubit Megu and village secretary, Talut Panggam on behalf of Kiyit village praised the effort of Mebo administration led by ADC Sibo Passing, Ayang Mission team and others including DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu for mindfully crafting the mission Ayang to care and love the old age people who needs sufficient care at the end of their lives.

“We hope that Kiyit village will be known for caring and loving the old age under Ayang Mission”, said Megu and Panggam.

On the part of Oyud Gamno and Pyakken Megu including Kiyit village HGB Tokkong Tayeng through media interaction expressed their thankfulness to the Mebo administration and entire people of Kiyit village for honoring and respecting the old age.

Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, Secretary General, Yarbang Pertin who also attended the programme as PBBK being the part of the organizer and said that such a noble mission by Kiyit village to care and love the old age will inspire other villages and societies also.

Meanwhile, ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing and DC Pasighat Tayi Taggu urged the youths and other middle aged people to take proper care of their old age persons by living upto the aims & objective of the mission Ayang.

Kiyit village should be known and famous for caring and loving the old age groups, every section of society, including the village Self Help Groups should extend their hands in caring and loving the old age persons of the village when their own children do not happen to care.

Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Sibo Passing and host of officers like DDSE East Siang, Odhuk Tabing, retired Director, Elementary Education, Bodong Yirang, Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, Secretary General, Yarbang Pertin and others were also present on the occasion. The mission launching ceremony was also attended and led by village HGB, Tokkong Tayeng and other GBs.