Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates three govt projects in Tirap district

DEOMALI / BORDURIA- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated a Composite bridge over Charju River, an Auditorium Hall at Borduria CO (HQ) and an Indigenous Prayer Hall, ‘Rangsoam Hum’ at Borduria in Tirap district today.

The newly constructed 50-meter Composite bridge over Charju River, linking Deomali to Hukanjuri, has been funded by RIDF XXIII (NABARD) with an approximate cost of Rs 5.14 crores and executed by APPWD. The bridge will not only streamline travel between Deomali and Hukanjuri Check Gate, bypassing Assam, but will also benefit areas such as Namsang, Sippini and Sumsipathar by providing a direct route to Khonsa without traversing Assam and reducing travel time & distance.

The Community Hall at Borduria CO (HQ) was constructed by UD and Housing. It will serves as a centre for conducting important meetings and social gatherings. Additionally, the inauguration of the Rangsoam Hum (Indigenous Prayer Hall), built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 Lakhs by the PWD, holds cultural and spiritual significance, serving as a focal point for preserving and promoting indigenous faiths and practices.

He lauded the initiatives of Local Legislator, Wanglin Lowangdong in his endeavours which is in sync with the interest of the State Govt. Mein emphasized that the enhanced accessibility provided by the composite bridge will serve as a catalyst for further progress. He said that with the enhanced road communication, other developments will follow in the area uplifting the sociology-economic conditions of the people.

Mein further underscored the significance of the Auditorium Hall at Borduria CO (HQ) and cited that such infrastructure is essential in every district headquarters and even in circles which can be used for holding important meetings and Official functions.

He further said that we can not stop modernisation arising out of globalisation but at the same time we must not forget our roots. He reiterated that we must accept modernisation with adherence to traditions. He added that the Rangsoam Hum (Indigenous Prayer Hall) will facilitate preservation and promotion of indigenous faiths and practices.

DCM Mein also underscored the state government’s commitment to holistic development, spanning crucial sectors such as road communication, education, healthcare and access to clean drinking water.

Adding on, Mein also appreciated the intricate handloom and handicrafts crafted by local artisans in Arunachal Pradesh, while emphasizing upon the importance of awareness generation about the Geographical Indication (GI) Registration of local products and recognizing its role in enhancing marketing opportunities for these unique creations. Advocating for the “vocal for local” ethos, he championed the promotion of indigenous handicrafts and cultural practices, aiming to create sustainable income sources and boost tourism.

DCM Mein was joined by Wangki Lowang, Minister of PHE&WS, DoTCL and IT, Wanglin Lowangdong, HMLA-57-Borduria-Bogapani A/C, HMLA – 55 Khonsa East, Wanglam Sawin, and HMLA-56-Khonsa West, Chakat Aboh and ZPC, Chathong Lowang, among others.