Arunachal: Best weavers and Artisans names announced

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with the weavers, artisans, entrepreneurs and officials of textile and handicrafts department of the State through videoconference from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on the occasion of 6th National Handloom Day on 7th August 2020.

Secretary Textile and Handicrafts Swapnil M Naik, announced the names of best weavers and artisans on the occasion.

In the Best Weaver category, Smti Maloni Lego of Roing received the first prize. Smti Seema Meena, also from Roing received the send prize, while Smti Nabam Yapi from Yupia received the 3rd prize.

In the Best Artisan category, Shri Lika Ori from Aalo received the first prize. Shri Siring Yong Singho from Namsai received the second prize and Shri Lobsang Rinchin from Bomdila received the third prize.

The first prize carries a cash prize of Rs. 75,000/-, 2nd prize of Rs. 65,000/- and 3rd prize carries a cash amount of Rs. 50,000/- along with Memento and certificate.