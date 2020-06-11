Arunachal: Assam Rifle apprehends NSCN(IM) cadre in Tirap

Guwahati- Troops of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Indian Army in a joint operation with Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended a cadre of NSCN(IM) near Nginu village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 09, said a defence press release.

Based on a specific input the joint team launched an operation and apprehended the cadre from the area. The apprehended cadre has been identified as SS Lance Cpl Mandem Pansa r/o Nginu village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh, said the press release.

It is suspected that the individual was actively involved in extortion and recruitment activities in the district. The team also recovered one Point 22 Pistol with magazine, three live rounds of ammunition and one mobile phone from the insurgent.

The apprehended individual along with recovered stores have been handed over to Wakka Police Station for further investigations.