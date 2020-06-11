Arunachal: Eastern Districts reels under acute power crisis

Tezu- The Eastern district reeling under darkness since last 6 (six) days after collapse of two spans of 1.5 Km Conductors of 132 KV Aalo – Pasighat Power Line. The source said rains played spoilsport near Renging village where soil erosion and felling of trees on the Conductors completely snapped the power supply causing acute power crisis in East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Namsai and Changlang districts since June 6 last.

The restoration involving jungle clearance, restringing of conductors is likely to be restored by evening of 13th June, according to Pasighat transmission division-III executive engineer sources.

“This is the third incident of damage since from February last, why always Aalo – Pasighat KV line. Why not other pocket? The Transmission line starts from Yajali NEEPCO traversing through Ziro – Daporijo – Aalo – Pasighat – Roing – Tezu – Anjaw – Namsai – Changlang. But repeated landslides and felling of trees reported at this particular place when entire route is filled with rivers, hills, valleys and dense vegetation”, question one of the consumers.

The government instead of wasting huge money and time every year should find out alternative route to facilitate uninterrupted power supply in these districts, suggests one of the consumer.

“Comes rainy season the repeated collapse of 132 KV lines cause much inconvenient to the consumer of these Eastern districts, the government has to go for alternative to avoid repeated breakdown”, reacts another.

Meanwhile, 33 KV Rupai Transmission Line has been facilitated to avoid the power crisis. However severe load shedding bears the burnt to the consumers of these districts.