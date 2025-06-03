ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army Promotes Education, Hygiene & Fitness Under Operation Sadbhavna at Ziro Valley

The initiative reflects the Army’s sustained commitment to holistic development, social empowerment, and nation-building in remote regions.

Last Updated: 03/06/2025
1 minute read
ZIRO-  In a heartwarming display of service beyond duty, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps carried out a significant community outreach program in Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, under Operation Sadbhavna on Tuesday.

The program, held at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, was aimed at uplifting local communities through practical support in education, hygiene, and fitness. With the guiding motto “We Serve Beyond Borders,” the initiative blended compassion with concrete action.

As part of the outreach:

  • Stationery kits were distributed to children of Ziro Valley Primary School, supporting their educational journey and encouraging academic aspirations.
  • Three mobile toilet units were set up to improve public sanitation and hygiene in the remote region — a step towards ensuring dignity and health.
  • Open-air gym equipment was gifted to Ziro Town, encouraging a culture of physical fitness and community well-being.

The initiative was met with immense appreciation from the local residents, who expressed gratitude for the Army’s continued engagement and support in the region. The program further strengthened the civil-military bond that has long flourished in Arunachal Pradesh.

Present at the event were Tage Taki, Former MLA;  Vivek H.P. Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri; Pura Dollo, ZPC;  Tasso Butung, District Agriculture Officer, along with other PRI members and district officials.

This outreach exemplifies how the Indian Army, while standing guard at the borders, is equally devoted to the welfare and progress of the nation’s most remote communities.

