Arunachal:  Army celebrates REH Festival at Anini,  perform Gatka and khukri dance  

ANINI- On the occasion of the 53rd Annual Reh Festival, the Indian Army organized a Khurki dance and Gatka performance at Anini in Dibang Valley District , Arunachal Pradesh.

Maj Gen DS Kushwah, SM, GOC Dao Division, part of Spear Corps was the Guest of Honour. In his address on the occasion, the General Officer conveyed his best wishes and appreciation for the local administration. The General Officer also expressed pride and happiness over the cordial relations between the Indian Army and the local administration.

The events received an overwhelming response with a large number of locals including women and children attending the festival.

The local population especially students and youth expressed their gratitude for the conduct of the martial events during the Reh festival and conveyed their appreciation for the efforts taken by the Army in showcasing its prowess with elan.