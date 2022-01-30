ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: AR organises Medical Camp at Chanu Village in Longding

A total of 465 patients which includes 178 males, 215 females and 72 children were examined.

January 30, 2022
LONGDING-   Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a free medical camp at Chanu village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 30 Jan 2022.

A total of 465 patients which includes 178 males, 215 females and 72 children were examined by the medical team and essential medicines were distributed amongst them.

The villagers expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Assam Rifles for providing treatment to the needy people at their doorstep.

