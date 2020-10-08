Itanagar: Villagers of Modirijo repaired bridge on their own

Itanagar: The All Modirijo Development Committee conducted social service here on Thursday to carry out repairing of a small bridge which connects the area with NH 415. The bridge had suffered damage due to heavy rainfall and people of the area faced a lot of problems due to it.

Meanwhile talking to the media, vice president of AMDC, Kipa Mangal informed that “In 2015 this bridge was constructed with support of local MLA Techi Kaso but due to engineering fault it got damaged during monsoon.

The local MLA had provided funds even for construction of road but engineers and contractors do not execute work properly. We are suffering because of them,” . Every year during monsoon the bridge gets damaged. he said.

He has appealed to the deputy commissioner Itanagar capital complex and PWD officers concern to look into the concern and work out a long term solution for the benefit of the people of Modirijo area.

Watch Video