Itanagar: Cycle March by Punjab police from Gujrat to Arunachal Praesh

ITANAGAR: Two jawans of Punjab Police who started Cycle March from Gujrat with motives to Gives awareness on Save the girl child, environmental protection and drug free India’ to people, has ended their march here in Itanagar today.

Both the Jawans of Punjab Police had reached Itanagar after covering around 3000 km of their journey from Ahmadabad, Gujrat on 11 November last. With aimed to making the society aware of the issue of Save the Girl child, drugs free India and Environmental Protection.

During journey, they kept people awake by stopping by on the way by holding a seminar about ‘Beti Bachao” and make the environment clean and send a message to people that we should make a drug free India We had to make and pledge to everyone that we will not get drugged in life.

Both Jawan Constable Samandeep Kumar and Head Constable Gursavek Singh are from Shri Muktsar Sahib of Punjab Police they were headed by Police Officer Mukhi D. Sudharvili IPS of Muktsa Sahib district.

Both of them reached the SP office in Itanagar on a bicycle trip on Wednesday and here they finished their cycle rally and also met Capital SP Jimmy Chiram.

In this cycle rally, DSP Hemant Kumar Sharma and SP Rajpal Singh Hundal (former hockey captain) of Punjab Police and famous social worker of Punjab KS Dhoni and Master Cycle encouraged the rally soldiers for creating awareness everywhere they go across the country.

He also told that everyone should works on beti Bachao Beti Padaro ,drugs free India and environmental protection at their respective area so that people should remember them and precious life of our youths are saved.

Head constable Gursewak has praised Arunachal Pradesh and its people and said that due to the fresh atmosphere of Arunachal Pradesh, people state are more healthy and their life is also so longer and he also praised cultures and traditional attire wear by the locals of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on contacts of Arunachal Pradesh Constable Samadeep said after viewing nature lover of Arunachal People we think it was not so much necessary to people give awareness on protection of nature, peoples of other should learn from peoples Arunachal Pradesh. He also appreciated cooperative natures of peoples of state.

Earlier we have a tour for same purpose from Punjab to Kanyakumari and the 2nd tour is concluded today. We will left for our destination and back home to Punjab and hope our journey may bring some awareness whom we meet in all the way in various parts of country. Both observed.