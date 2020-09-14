Arunachal: WSU’s AGS Wangchai Wangsu dies in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Longding: The Assistant General Secretary of Wancho Student’s Union ( WSU ), Wangchai Wangsu died in a fatal road accident . Late Wangchai Wangsu ( 27 ) was a B.A Graduate, and Assistance General Secy. Wancho Students’ Union(WSU) Cum NEHRO General Secy Longding Dist unit. He took his last breath at Dibrugarh.

In a condolence message, Pongngoi Joham, President Wancho Students’ Union ( WSU ) said ” I am deeply pained to finally realize that you are no more with us. Today, I have lost a brother and a very good companion of mine, as our brother, who was also the Asst. General Secy. of WSU, Wangchai Wangsu met with a fatal road accident. We will miss you so much. RIP Achai.

Legem Takaliang, President All Mishmi Student Union in a condolence message said that ” i on behalf of AMSU extended our deepest sympathy and sincere condolence to Wangchai’s family and the WSU.

More details awaited