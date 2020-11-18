Arunachal: Two houses gutted, 5 LPG cylinder blast in Nirjuli Fire

Nirjuli: At least Two OBT/SPT rented house gutted, and 5 LPG cylinder exploded in a devastating fire mishap at Upper D Sector, Nirjuli this evening. Informed a official.

Nirjuli Police station OC, Inspector M Geyi informed that a information was received from constable Rinchin Tsering at 7.50 PM that a fire accident has been occurred in D Sector area.

On receipt of information, the ready party of Nirjuli police Station led by ASI Tana Tadu rushed to spot. He said.

The Naharlagan Fire station was informed and 12 NDRF Doimukh was also requisitioned over whatsApp to send assistance. He informed.

On spot verification it was found that the fire accident broke out from the OBT rented house of one Nabam Mania at around 7.30 pm suspected due to electric short circuit and it spread and engulfed the SPT house of T. T. Tara. 5 nos of LPG cylinder exploded and house of aforesaid mentioned person along with all household articles were totally burnt down. OC said.

Two fire tender with fire fighters of Nlaharlagun and NDRF team of Doimukh assisted by Nirjuli PS team and was able to douse the fire and contended it from further spreading to other nearby residents. No report of injury and loss of human life. He said.

Accurate loss of property and articles could not be assess immediately. However victims or house owners advised to lodge formal complain at police station accordingly. OV added