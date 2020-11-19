Arunachal: Candlelight march demanding  justice for Late Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn Baby

NAHARLAUGN: Thousands hit the street across the state carrying out candlelight march demanding justice for Late Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn Baby who was murdered at Karsingsa on November 5 afternoon through a conspiracy planned hatched by her husband Lishi Roni to eliminate her.

Candlelight march has been carried out in all district headquarter and several towns demanding exemplary punishment to all those involved in the murder of Late Techi Meena Lishi on the faithful day through contract killers.

In several parts of state the Arunachal Pradesh Women welfare society (APWWS) has supervised and organized the peaceful candlelight march and protest rally.

Here at Capital Complex the candle march began from the try junction of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) Papu-Potin highway at Papu nallah afternoon at around 3.30 PM which culminated at A Sector resident of the deceased.

Several prominent personalities of state address which include APWWS President Gumri Ringri, ANSU General Secreatry Tukom Ligu, Nyishi Nem achum President and other students leaders.

The protesters carrying out placard, leaflet, banners, posters demanding stringent action against all the accused and person involved in the crime which has rock the sate so that other people can learn lesson.

Few demanded capitals punishment unlike in other cases as declared by Supreme court of India in Nirbhaya case.

All the street of Naharlagun township was full of protesters however discipline was maintained as traffic was as usual on the street.