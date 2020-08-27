ADVERTISEMENT

Palin: Huge quantities of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer were seized during a surprised raid to check illegal sale of liquor was conducted in Palin Bazar area on 25th August by Kesang Goiba, EAC cum Executive Magistrate along with Byabang Hare, Superintendent (Tax & Excise).

Checking of trade license was also carried out under the supervision of Mrs Higio Yame, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jamin. License of several shopkeepers were seized during the checking due to their non-renewal. Also, penalty was imposed on shopkeepers running their businesses without valid license.

The defaulters were directed to apply and regularise their licenses within a period of 15 days, failing which, their shops would be sealed. Later, the seized items of IMFL/Beer were damaged in presence of ADC, EAC and Superintendent (Tax and Excise) and police personnel.

The shopkeepers were informed that such surprise checking will continue in future too and they were directed not to sell these liquor without valid license.