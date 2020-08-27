Assam: Shivam Saraf Memorial 1st  National Virtual Moot Court Competition 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Guwahati: Shivam Saraf Memorial 1st National Virtual Moot Court Competition 2020 is scheduled to be organised on 3rd ,4th and 5th September 2020 by NEF Law College, Guwhati. This is the very first time in Assam such National Level Moot Court Competition is going to be organised by NEF Law College, Guwhati in the memory of their Student Shivam Saraf who lost his life this year in March in an accident.

As of now total 45 Law Colleges throughout the Country have been enrolled for participating in the Moot Court Competition. Justice Jasti Chelameshwar, Former Judge of Supreme Court of India is likely to inaugurate the National Moot Competition .

Sitting Judge of Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavi has consented to preside over the valedictory session.

Five judges(retd. and sitting) of penalist of Supreme Court and High Court are likely to decide the final round of the competition.

The five judges penal are likely to be Justice Amitava Roy, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice Deepak Gupta, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, J & K High Court, Justice I A Ansari , Retd. Chief Justice , Patna High Court , and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Gauhati High Court.

A number of legal luminaries are consented to be in the Advisory Committee which includes Justice Amitava Roy, Judge(Retd.) , Supreme Court of India , Justice I A Ansari , Chief Justice(Retd.) Patna High Court and presently Chairman, Punjab State Human Rights Commission, Justice B.K. Sharma, Judge (Retd.) Gauhati High Court , Justice B.P. Katakey , Judge(Retd.) Gauhati High Court and Chairman, Assam Police Accountability Commission, Mr. Apurba Kumar Sharma, Sr. Advocate and Executive Chairman , Bar Council of India, Mr. H.R. A Choudhury , Sr. Advocate and Chairman, Bar Council of Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Mr. Nilay Dutta, Sr. Advocate and Advocate General of Arunachal Pradesh, Mr. R.C. Borpatragohain, Advocate General of Assam, Mr. G.N. Sahewalla, Sr. Advocate, Mr. B.K. Chakracvarty , Former Dean, Faculty of Law, Gauhati University. Dr. Zakir Hussain , Director , NEF Law College is the Chief Patron of Competition whereas Dr. Bhuban Ch. Barooah, Principal, NEF Law College is chairman of the Moot Court Competition.

It is relevant that NEF Law College, Guwahati has achieved 42nd National rank amongst the Law University and Law Colleges of India and holding 6th rank amongst private law colleges of India according to the National Survey conducted by India Today Magazine.