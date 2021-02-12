Tamil Nadu-11 Dead, 36 Injured in explosion at firecracker factory

CHENNAI- At least eleven people have died and 36 injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, around 500 kilometres from Chennai. The explosion took place at around 1.30 pm today.

“Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An officer from the local fire department told media: “Friction during mixing of chemicals appears to have caused the explosion”.

Ten fire-fighting units from various locations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, news agency PTI reported.