PM Modi Launches ₹3,250 Cr Rail, Road Projects in Malda

MALDA- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than ₹3,250 crore in Malda, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that from Malda, a renewed momentum had been added to West Bengal’s development trajectory. He noted that the projects inaugurated and dedicated would ease travel, support trade and commerce, and create new employment opportunities, particularly through modern train maintenance facilities established in the region.

A key highlight of the programme was the flagging off of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train connecting Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). The Prime Minister described the introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper trains as a significant step towards the modernisation of Indian Railways, noting that the train offers long-distance passengers a fully air-conditioned, comfortable and affordable travel experience. He said the train reflects the vision of a developed India’s railway system and would make journeys faster, safer and more convenient.

Referring to the cultural symbolism of the route, the Prime Minister said the train connects the land of Maa Kali with the land of Maa Kamakhya. He added that the Vande Bharat sleeper network would expand across the country in the coming years and congratulated the people of Bengal, Assam and the nation on the launch of the new service. Railway officials said the train would reduce travel time on the Howrah–Guwahati route by around 2.5 hours, supporting tourism and religious travel.

The Prime Minister also announced the introduction of four additional Amrit Bharat Express trains — New Jalpaiguri–Nagercoil, New Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli, Alipurduar–Bengaluru and Alipurduar–Mumbai (Panvel). He said these services would strengthen connectivity between Bengal, especially North Bengal, and South and Western India, benefiting pilgrims, students, migrant workers and traders.

During the event, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for four major railway projects, including the new Balurghat–Hili rail line, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernisation of Vande Bharat maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district. He also dedicated to the nation the electrification of the New Coochbehar–Bamanhat and New Coochbehar–Boxirhat rail sections.

In addition, the Prime Minister flagged off two new LHB-coach train services — Radhikapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express and Balurghat–SMVT Bengaluru Express — and laid the foundation stone for the rehabilitation and four-laning of the Dhupguri–Falakata section of National Highway-31D.

Highlighting broader reforms, the Prime Minister said Indian Railways is becoming modern and self-reliant, with domestic manufacturing of locomotives and coaches expanding and exports growing. He said connectivity and reduction of travel distances remain central to the government’s development agenda.

The event was attended by West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav, Shantanu Thakur and Sukanta Majumdar, among other dignitaries.