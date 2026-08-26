Kra Daadi Police Concludes Week-Long Rest and Recuperation Programme

KRA DAADI- The Kra Daadi District Police has concluded a week-long Rest and Recuperation (R&R) Programme, described as a first-of-its-kind welfare initiative in the district, aimed at promoting the physical and mental well-being of police personnel while strengthening team spirit, family participation and police-community relations.

Organised from August 19 to 26 under the leadership of Superintendent of Police, Kra Daadi, Sepraj Perme, the programme provided police personnel an opportunity to step away from their routine duties and participate in sporting, cultural and recreational activities.

The initiative was designed not only to support personnel welfare and morale but also to create opportunities for police personnel, their families and members of the public to interact in a more relaxed setting.

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Sports and cultural activities

The week-long programme featured an intra-departmental football tournament along with singing, dancing and other talent-based activities.

A major attraction was the Kra Daadi District Police Idol – Season 1, “Showcase Your Talent”, which provided police personnel an opportunity to display their singing and artistic abilities.

Jenlong Wottey emerged as the winner, while Bengia Tabe was declared the first runner-up and Tama Natam the second runner-up.

The football tournament also drew enthusiastic participation. Daadi Guardian emerged as champion, followed by Kra United FC as runner-up and Tali Wolves in the second runner-up position.

Individual football honours went to Ct. Wassey Wangno, who was adjudged Best Player; Ct. Tage Buda, who received the Best Goalkeeper award; and Ct. Pinto Tabyo, who emerged as the Highest Scorer.

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Focus on families and community

The programme also included the participation of police families and members of the public, giving the initiative a wider community-oriented character.

A Bada Khana was organised for police personnel, their families and guests, providing an opportunity for participants to come together in an atmosphere of fellowship and celebration.

The inclusion of families and community members was significant to the programme’s broader objective of strengthening relationships beyond the conventional police-public interaction.

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SP highlights the human side of policing

Speaking during the programme, SP Sepraj Perme emphasised the human dimension of police personnel.

He observed that while police officers and personnel are often associated with authority and fear, there is also a human side behind the uniform. According to Perme, police personnel have their own emotions, personalities and compassionate sides, which can be better understood when they have opportunities to interact with people outside their routine professional roles.

He said programmes such as the R&R initiative allow personnel to relax, connect with others and build mutual trust with the community.

Deputy Commissioner attends valedictory ceremony

The programme concluded on August 26, with Deputy Commissioner Kra Daadi Smt. Higio Yame attending the valedictory ceremony as Chief Guest.

Yame appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of police welfare, team spirit and maintaining a healthy relationship between the police and the community.

The R&R programme represents an effort by the Kra Daadi Police to place personnel welfare, community engagement and humane policing alongside routine law-and-order responsibilities.

Its organisers have described the initiative as a positive precedent for institutionalising welfare, recreational, family-oriented and community-centric activities for police personnel in the district.