Indian Army Deploys ATOR N-1200 to Assist in Punjab Flood Rescue Operations

In a significant boost to ongoing flood relief efforts, the Indian Army has deployed its ATOR N-1200, an advanced all-terrain vehicle, to assist in rescue operations in the flood-affected regions of Punjab.

The ATOR N-1200, designed for mobility in the most difficult terrain, has proven to be an invaluable asset for rescue teams, operating in areas where conventional vehicles cannot reach.

With heavy floods causing widespread damage in Punjab, including severe waterlogging and roadblocks, the ATOR N-1200 has been instrumental in rescuing people stranded in submerged areas.

This all-terrain vehicle, capable of navigating mud, snow, and water, was specially deployed to provide aid where floodwaters made traditional rescue efforts nearly impossible.

The ATOR N-1200 boasts a 1.5-liter diesel engine, generating 55 BHP power and 190 Newton meters of torque, making it a strong contender for rescue operations. Its high ground clearance ensures that it can traverse treacherous paths with ease, while the 400mm long tires help it float across water, proving its ability to operate on both land and water.

The vehicle is also equipped with a night vision system and communication devices, enabling round-the-clock operation in challenging conditions. Able to carry up to 1,200 kg of cargo and 12 personnel, the ATOR N-1200 plays a crucial role in evacuating civilians and delivering supplies to flood-hit areas.

Key Features:

Top Speed: 40 km/h on land, 6 km/h in water

Payload Capacity: 1,200 kg

Special Features: Night vision system, communication set

The Indian Army’s role in flood relief has been pivotal in saving lives, with the ATOR N-1200 helping army personnel reach flooded zones, saving hundreds of people from the rising waters.

As rescue operations continue, the Indian Army has expressed its readiness to deploy more such specialized vehicles and personnel as required. This operation highlights not only the Army’s commitment to saving lives but also the self-reliant defense capabilities of India in facing natural calamities.

The Indian Army continues to work closely with local authorities, providing vital resources and support to flood-affected communities. Local residents have expressed immense gratitude for the Army’s timely intervention, acknowledging the ATOR N-1200’s crucial role in saving lives.

Quote from Local Resident:

“The ATOR N-1200 was our lifeline. It reached us when no other vehicle could. We are grateful to the Indian Army for their swift action,” said a local resident.

The Army’s flood relief operations reflect the growing capability of India’s defense infrastructure in handling natural disasters, reaffirming their commitment to both national security and civilian welfare.